LCD Soundsystem Announce Holiday Special

LCD Soundsystem have confirmed plans for a Holiday Special.

The new project will be broadcast on Amazon Music, with streaming kicking off on December 22nd.

LCD Soundsystem will perform their biggest hits alongside some deep cuts, while you can also check out a curious sit com venture.

The comedy show echoes those late 80s family favourites, and the cast is stellar: Eric Wareheim plays James Murphy, and you've got Christine Ko as Nancy Whang (vocals and keyboards), Macaulay Culkin as Pat Mahoney (drums), Tony Cavalero as Nick Millhiser (synth), Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle (guitar and synth).

Written and directed by Eric Wareheim, he comments: “I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom—the HIGHEST form of art. We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays—provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

"I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” says James Murphy. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

Watch a trailer below.

