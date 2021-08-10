LAZYRAVE Burst Out Of The Traps With 'Lazy Raver'

LAZYRAVE have shared the startling new visuals for their single 'Lazy Raver'.

The four-piece hail from the North East, blending vivid new technology with an appetite for pop adventure.

2019's '1up' became their viral introduction, melding together futuristic ideas with some subtle melodic inflections.

'Lazy Raver' continues their mind-boggling journey, with its elastic appeal pushing the group in a different direction.

LAZYRAVE comment:

'Lazy Raver' is an observation of the parties that take place after the club. Incapacitated states, unable to operate, messy kids and wonky eyes. Open the door to no one. The visuals are an extra-sensory feast, all colour, neon, and special effects building to that emphatic conclusion.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Fly Films UK

