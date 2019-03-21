Lazy H Leaps Into The Fray With 'Counting Sheep'

Lazy H is a London-based multi-instrumentalist, someone who has worked in a number of different spheres.

Previously sparring with Night Slugs' talent L-Vis 1990 and Lobster Theremin producer Reflec, he's also performed with songwriters such as Benjamin Francis Leftwich.

New album 'Where's Bill?' lands on November 13th, and it's a dexterous demonstration of what he can do under his own steam.

Available to pre-order HERE it's soaked in jazz-leaning fusion ideas, dancefloor steppers with acres of huge synth sounds.

'Counting Sheep' appears on the record, and we've grabbed this frisky workout from Lazy H's three-piece live ensemble.

There are shades of Herbie Hancock or Chick Corea at work here, given a furiously forward-facing workout.

Shot at Brownswood HQ, you can check it out below.

