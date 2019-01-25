Lazy Day Share New Indie Melter 'Real Feel'

Lazy Day have shared their new single 'Real Feel' - tune in now.

The independent force are back out on the road, currently playing a batch of European shows.

Returning to the UK, the group are now ready to share their new single alongside some UK concerts.

'Real Feel' is a step forward for the four-piece, with Lazy Day adding renewed depth to their indie rock template while retaining a fresh immediacy.

The band normally record in their home studio, swapping this for a full live room with 'Real Feel'. Singer Tilly Scantlebury recalls:

"The air conditioning had broken, we were using tube amps, and it was the hottest day of the year. It was like a weird exercise class, or maybe even some intense kind of group therapy. Either way, we sweated out the toxins both literally and metaphorically."

A song that revels in being torn, 'Real Feel' features some joyous contradictions. Tilly adds...

"'Real Feel' is about being pushed and pulled between the past and the present, and between being sad and feeling hopeful. I find it scary how much control your past has over you and your future, so a lot of these lyrics deal with this fear of being dragged backwards. Ultimately though, this song feels like a reminder to myself to not let things get in the way of being happy, and to keep moving forwards."

Tune in now.

Catch Lazy Day at the following shows:

October

10 Dublin The Sound House

11 Belfast McHugh's Basement Bar

12 Glasgow Tenement Trail

19 Norwich Wild Paths Festival

31 Guildford Boileroom &

November

1 Brighton Hope & Ruin &

2 Leicester The Cookie &

7 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge %

8 Manchester Jimmy's %

9 Liverpool Sound Basement %

& = w/ Wych Elm

% = w/ Junodream

Photo Credit: Nat Weisberg

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.