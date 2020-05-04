Lawrence Rothman's 'It's Hard To Be Human' ft. Marissa Nadler, Mary Lattimore

Lawrence Rothman has shared new single 'It's Hard To Be Human'.

The songwriter is releasing the track to coincide with Earth Day, and it's going to be available digitally and on ultra-limited cassette.

A gorgeous composition, it features guest vocals from Marissa Nadler, and the unmistakably tranquil sounds of Mary Lattimore's harp playing.

In addition to this, 'It's Hard To Be Human' is augmented by the MUSYCA Childrens Choir for something genuinely moving.

All Proceeds of the single will be going to thehoneybeeconservancy.org for the 50th annual Earth Day.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://lawrencerothman.bandcamp.com/album/its-hard-to-be-human-feat-marissa-nadler" href="http://lawrencerothman.bandcamp.com/album/its-hard-to-be-human-feat-marissa-nadler">&quot;Its Hard To Be Human&quot; feat Marissa Nadler by Lawrence Rothman</a>

