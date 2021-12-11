LaVo Finds Renewed Intensity With 'Enemy'

LA based artist LaVo returns with new track 'Enemy'.

A songwriter and producer who started out life as a professional drummer, LaVo can view songs from multiple angles.

Perhaps that's what gives his work such depth - the ability to flip ideas around, and locate new space within them.

Take his new single 'Enemy'. Out now, it opens in lush, almost psychedelic territory, recalling contemporaries such as Tame Impala.

But then it suddenly switches pace, accelerating to an intense finale, shaking off multiple layers in the process.

A focussed and finessed return, 'Enemy' finds LaVo bringing together multiple conduits of his work.

He comments...

“At first I felt like I was writing this song from a point of attack. Through the process of finishing it, it became more about the duality we feel within ourselves and our relationship with others we hold close. I think it's always easy to pick an "enemy" these days, But it's never easy to see yourself as one. I think we have all wondered if that person you're thinking about is simultaneously thinking about you. It's always been one of those things I've wondered, maybe laughed at the possibility even but I do think there's something beautiful about it.”

Tune in now.