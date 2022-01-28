Lava La Rue's 'Vest & Boxers' Is A Real Statement

West London multi-disciplinarian Lava La Rue returns with new single 'Vest & Boxers'.

Part of the vital NiNE8 Collective, Lava's artistry is spilling out into different directions.

Fresh from her 'Butter-Fly' EP, new single 'Vest & Boxers' is Lava at her most relaxed, and also her most honest.

Bedroom Projects direct the colourful video, while the vest and boxers of the title are actually drawn from Lava's incoming Lazy Oaf collaboration.

Speaking on the single, Lava states:

"I wrote 'Vest & Boxers' to be deeply relatable of what dating was like for myself and my teen lesbian / nblw friends growing up. I reference all the little moments we joke about - not knowing if you’re on a date or just meeting up as friends, walking into their bedroom for the first time and thinking how good it smells, not coming home for two days after the first night together and deciding to just move in."

"We were all guilty of it! Vest & Boxers is what we would refer to as our ‘dyke uniform’ - we’d wear it under our baggy denim/oversized suits with the waist band showing as a little signal to all the other gays in the room."

Photo Credit: Elif Gonen

