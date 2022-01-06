Lava La Rue Launches New EP 'Hi-Fidelity'

Lava La Rue will release new EP 'Hi-Fidelity' on July 29th.

The London based artist is in a lane of their own, a key aspect of NiNE8 Collective.

Their new solo EP 'Hi-Fidelity' continues Lava La Rue's journey, a five-tracker that is set to land via Marathon Artists.

The title track is online now, with Lava also confirming plans for a show in London venue Heaven on September 29th.

Of their new single, Lava explains...

“The name 'High Fidelity' is a play on words between a musical transition from Lo-Fi (low fidelity) to songs to be played Hi-Fi and also infidelity.”

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

Don't Trip

Cry Baby

Don't Come Back

Hi-Fidelity ft Biig Piig

Motel

