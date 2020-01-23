Lava La Rue Dons Her Stetson For 'Angel'

Lava La Rue returns with new single 'Angel'.

The songwriter's new EP 'Butter-Fly' is out in January, matching her own unique instincts to a number of collaborators.

New single 'Angel' is a case in point - it was constructed alongside Foster The People's Isom Innis.

Out now, it's a real tour de force, thoughtful pop music illuminated by Lava La Rue's sense of soul.

Greedy Goons directs the video, which finds Lava donning her stetson for a stylish, widescreen workout.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.