Lauv Teams Up With Anne-Marie For 'fuck, i'm lonely'

Lauv and Anne-Marie unite on new single 'fuck, i'm lonely' - tune in now.

The American pop auteur has the ability to make the bleakest emotions seem beautiful, this consistent dichotomy running through his work.

Debut album 'how i'm feeling' is incoming, and brutally honest but ultra-infectious new single 'fuck, i'm lonely' will play a part in that.

Lauv spars with Anne-Marie on the song, with the American artist saying the lyrics are "pretty self-explanatory, so all I have to say is this: cheeseburgers. I met and saw Anne-Marie live for the first time when we played at Wembley together. She’s highly silly in a way that has swag, such a good performer and her outfits are crazy."

The single will appear on the soundtrack of 13 Reasons Why, with Anne-Marie exceedingly happy with the results of their studio sessions.

She adds: “I love this song and I love Lauv. I'm so excited to share 'fuck, i'm lonely' with everyone. I never really like admitting that I miss someone after a break up. So here's a song that does it for me. Enjoy!”

Tune in now.

