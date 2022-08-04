Lauv Shares New Single 'All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)'

Forward-thinking pop pioneer Lauv has shared new single 'All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)'.

Praised for his multidisciplinary approach - a singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist all in one, Lauv accelerates towards his second full-length album ‘All 4 Nothing’ which is due in August. Accompanied with visuals that capture Lauv plunging into the ocean, sporting neon green hair and a reflective suit, the track is immersed in budding relationships and infatuation, whilst leaning into its own insecurities.

There is a bitter-sweet element to the single, which is both igniting in its big drums and mellowing with acoustics. - Up til this point, the Myspace fanatic - so much so that he has the logo inked behind his ear - has remained firm in his independence, amassing 11 billion streams since his entrance in 2015.

Across his journey, Lauv has used his material as an honest outlet, one that confronts his own struggles with depression and anxiety, building an intimate relationship with his fanbase.

Today, Lauv channels these same introspective qualities from a matured stance, reflecting on his own story and the innocence of youth - Lauv comments:

'All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)' is a song about loving someone so much at a time in your life when you’re still in the process of learning how to love yourself and being scared how your own personal insecurities could ruin a love that is and could be so genuine and transformative. In essence, it’s a song about surrendering to love and life.

Tune in now.

Lauv will release new album 'All 4 Nothing' in August.

Words: Ana Lamond

Photo Credit: Clare Gillen

- - -