Lauv Releases New EP 'Without You'

Lauv has shared his new EP 'Without You' in full.

The songwriter's debut album '~how i'm feeling~' landed in March, but since then he's increased his creativity.

A full podcast series called Breaking Modern Loneliness has been launched, with a full EP written and recorded during lockdown.

Out now, the four track project is titled 'Without You' and it was constructed by Lauv alongside Amy Allen, DallasK, Johnny Simpson, and more.

Check it out now.

