Lauv Pairs With Julia Michaels On 'There's No Way'

Electronic powerhouse Lauv pairs with Julia Michaels on his new single 'There's No Way'.

Everything the alt-pop talent touches turns to gold, with recent single 'Superhero' scorching across the web, breaking all kinds of records.

If anything 'There's No Way' amplifies this energy, with Lauv working alongside the one and only Julia Michaels in the studio.

Arriving as Lauv prepares for his biggest North American shows yet, the single taps into some deep emotions, but does so in a beautiful, entrancing way.

Julia Michaels says: “Writing with Ari is equal parts funny and serious. He’s the kind of person that can tap into an emotion and then say something random to break up the heaviness in a room. I love that about him.”

Lauv adds: “Julia is an absolute legend not only as a songwriter but just as a human being. The first time we met we didn’t even write a song, we just talked about life and emo bands and stuff. A few days later me, her, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick got into the room and wrote 'There’s No Way'.”

“For me the song is about meeting someone and immediately feeling that connection where you can’t help but have crazy chemistry, and though your lives don’t quite line up in that moment, you know someday everything could go down between you too.”

Tune in now.

