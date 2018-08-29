Lauv Drops New Smash 'Superhero'

Viral sensation Lauv dropped new smash 'Superhero' in the wee small hours of the morning.

The songwriter is fast becoming a phenomenon, recently making an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late night chat show.

Cracking America, Lauv returns to his roots on new song 'Superhero', referencing a long-standing trick from his live set.

The song itself is about love, endurance, loss, and knowledge, and it's all rooted in real life. Lauv comments:

“At my shows, I ask people to submit notes in a glowing blue box about whatever’s on their mind or whatever they're feeling in that moment. I call it my “blue thoughts”, and this song was inspired by an anonymous note left in that box. I had no plans of writing this song, but 10 minutes after finding the note, it existed.”

“I then set out to find who the mystery co-writer was to learn his story and get their blessing to tell it, and after weeks of searching, I did. So now today the song, video, and story are out, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with my fans and the rest of the world. This is superhero.”

