Lauv, Conan Gray Combine On 'Fake'

Pop heroes Lauv and Conan Gray combine on new single 'Fake'.

The track is out now, and it pits alt-pop aesthete Lauv against the young Texan - curiously, this is Conan's first ever collaboration.

Out now, 'Fake' is a playful rant against the double-edged sword that is the entertainment industry, and it's done in a deliriously entertaining way.

Lauv says: “we wrote 'Fake' the first time I met Conan and it’s one of my fav songs ever. I hope you love it.”

For his part, Conan adds: “Lauv and I wrote 'Fake' while we were just hanging and ranting about those two faced people everybody knows. Those people who say one thing and do the other, people who constantly talk trash about their own friends. We wanted to make something fun you can scream in the car to, a song to flip a bird at those types of people."

The video is online now, and it was directed by Jason Lester - it finds Lauv and Conan attempting to retain authenticity in an inauthentic world, replete with outrageous pop star moves.

Tune in now.

