Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Recalls Traumatic Childhood

Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley has recalled her traumatic childhood.

The 21 year old spoke about her experiences during a lengthy IG Live session, a two-hour conversation with fans that became increasingly emotional.

Selah's father - Rohan Marley - was generally absent from her life, while she said Lauryn Hill frequently beat her as a child.

She said: “Honestly guys, I’m just hurting. I can’t even front that I’m not... I’ve been hurting for so much of my life and so much of my life has been me avoiding how much I’m really hurting just from the circumstances.”

Continuing, Selah said Lauryn Hill was an “amazing woman” but described her as “angry”, and frequently used physical punishment.

“She was just very angry. So, so, so, so, so, so angry. She was literally not easy to talk to and then half the time we didn’t live with her. I lived with my grandparents half the time… It’s crazy, I’m playing this trauma back in my head as I speak to you.”

Selah said the singer would hold the children by their arms to beat them, saying: “And then the threats, the constant threats… That belt, man. That’s that slave shit. That was some slavery shit. All Black parents were on that shit.”

The IG Live session is still online, and can be found HERE.

