Laurie Anderson, Martin Scorsese Pen Introduction To New Lou Reed Book

A new collected edition of Lou Reed's lyrics will feature introductions from Laurie Anderson and Martin Scorsese.

The legendary songwriter died in 2013, having helped re-shape rock music through his involvement with The Velvet Underground and his solo catalogue.

Challenging right until the end - check out the divisive reaction to his Metallica hook up, for starters - a new book brings together his lyric sheets.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: Collected Lyrics will be released on November 7th through Faber & Faber, a completely overhauled version of the previous tome.

The book will feature two introductory passages, one from acclaimed director Martin Scorsese and the other from composer, songwriter, singer, and artist Laurie Anderson.

Available in hardback, 250 copies of the collection will be published in a “reversed colour design printed on high gloss, reflective silver mirror paper, black cloth slipcase, and a facsimile pamphlet of previously unpublished handwritten lyrics from ‘Sally Can’t Dance.’”