Lauren Faith Taps Into Our Ennui With New Single 'It's All A Blur'

Following the starry-eyed, funk-induced ‘Feels’ and her spacey collaboration with p-rallel on ‘Blue Denim Jeans’, Lauren Faith’s ventures into brooding neo-psychedelia with new single ‘It’s All A Blur’. A meditative ode to our collective state of world-weariness, Faith’s voice fragments over a string- laden backdrop evoking ‘Dummy’-era Portishead but with just enough contemporary lustre to make a dent on the charts.

Lyrically, Faith laments connections and relationships lost to time; her own psyche mired by the brevity of our lives today. The hallucinogenic visualiser shot by videographer Angela Steps captures the disorienting feel of the song, as sepia-tinged light beams pour over Faith’s silhouette. With ‘It’s All A Blur’, Lauren Faith showcases her adeptness as a producer. This time, however, the emotional frequency of her words stays with you long after first listen.

Tune in now.

Related: Next Wave - Lauren Faith

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

