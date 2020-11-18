Lauren Faith Shares Soulful Bumper 'Feels'

Lauren Faith has shared her new single 'Feels'.

The singer's deep jazz roots infuse her work with a sense of freedom, one that also encapsulates club tropes.

Recently sparring with Kaytranada on her single 'Just A Little', she's also built up a partnership with vital jazz-leaning South London composer Kamaal Williams.

New single 'Feels' is out now, a cosmic soul bumper that pulls on her electronic influences to provide a platform for that potent vocal.

A confident step into the unknown, it finds Lauren working with real alacrity. She comments...

“‘’Feels’ is about the pure joy of being in love and abandoning yourself to the feeling. The sun is shining, nature is beautiful and whatever life throws at you, nothing is going to screw it up. I feel like right now a song like this, that reminds us that good times still exist, is what we need!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.