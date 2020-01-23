Lauren Auder's 'Animal' Is A Physical Exploration Of Sound

Lauren Auder has shared her new single 'Animal' in full.

It's been a hugely creative year for the multi-faceted auteur, who has a tendency to draw the most forward-thinking production talent into her orbit.

New single 'Animal' is a no exception. Haunting, spellbinding sonics, it was crafted alongside sonic wanderer mmph, an attempt to channel industrial influences such as Current 93.

A stark and uncompromising piece of music, it began as a voice memo on Lauren Auder's phone, before being transformed in the studio.

Tune in now.

Photography: John P Heyes

