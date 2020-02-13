Lauren Auder Plans New 'two caves in' EP

Lauren Auder will release new EP 'two caves in' later this year.

The London-based artist has emerged from a transformative period in their life, one that impacts on fundamental truths about identity.

Along the way music has been their vessel of choice, with Lauren's songwriting shifting and evolving alongside these personal events.

The process is channeled into new EP 'two caves in', a document that moves from her teenage years to the present day.

Lauren comments: "When I started writing this EP at 18 I began to find my voice as an artist, yet felt lost in my personal life. I wasn't capable of being genuine, both with myself and those around me."

"I began to realise that to progress both emotionally and creatively, I needed to deal honestly with my personal life - by confronting unresolved internal issues, realising my transness, and understanding how dishonesty affected my relationships. I was lying to people I cared about, and in some cases taking an emotional toll on those closest to me."

They continues: "As I've come into adulthood I started to understand and confront the effects of my behaviour, and took steps to change. Through years of therapy, apologising to myself and others, and through making this body of work I began to better understand myself. This journey and growth is reflected in my music..."

New song 'meek' transports you to another realm, a truly individual, utterly remarkable piece of music.

A sign of what's to come, it presents Lauren Auder as a vital, singular artist. Tune in now.

Catch Lauren Auder at London's St. Pancras Old Church on March 18th.

Photo Credit: Will Reid

