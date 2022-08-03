Laura Whitmore Joined By Self Esteem To Launch New Podcast

Broadcaster Laura Whitmore is joined by Self Esteem to launch new podcast Hear Her Voice.

The immersive six part series aims to look at female artists within music, exploring their experiences finding inspiration in their success.

Laura Whitmore helms the series, joined by Laura Snapes - Deputy Music Editor of the Guardian - and a variety of guests.

The opening episode is online now and it features the host in conversation with multi award-winning force Self Esteem.

The songwriter is on candid form during this opening episode, which also features Lliana Bird.

The second episode includes an interview with the mighty KT Tunstall, while other voices to watch out for during this six part podcast series are (deep breath!) Nicola Roberts, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Amy Lamé, Lucy Porter, Jamz Supernova, Yola, Daisy Buchanan, KT Tunstall, Rio Fredrika and Olivia Dean.

Tune in HERE.

