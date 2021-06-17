Laura Mvula Pairs With Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil On 'What Matters'

Laura Mvula teams up with Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil on new single 'What Matters'.

Laura Mvula's new album 'Pink Noise' lands on July 2nd, and it taps into some of her formative sonic influences.

New single 'What Matters' is reminiscent of those pared back 80s duets, with two R&B voices intertwining.

The setting brings out something fresh in Simon Neil, whose work with Biffy Clyro sits in a quite distinct zone.

A song about being true to yourself, 'What Matters' comes equipped with visuals shot as part of Laura's recent live-stream.

Tune in now.

Laura Mvula will release her album 'Pink Noise' on July 2nd.

- - -