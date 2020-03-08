Laura Mvula Drops 80s Inspired Banger 'Got Me'

Laura Mvula has shared her new single 'Got Me'.

The UK force is back, with her new album 'Pink Noise' set to be released on July 2nd .

New single 'Got Me' paves the way and it casts Laura Mvula in a new light.

Often tied to the pensive introspection of her debut , 'Got Me' is an exuberant slice of 80s inspired electro-pop.

Ruthlessly addictive, it recalls that run of Cameo hits or even those early Whitney Houston bangers. As she puts it: “I was the original pop head in my family, I'm obsessed with pop!”

“When it comes to music, I want to be able to be all that I am without hiding, without fighting with myself. We’re already in what feels like some kind of global claustrophobia – we’re locked in and we need to come out and we need to break out. That’s what this music is to me and I just want to share it. I want people to feel free.”

Tune in now.

