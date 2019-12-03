Laura Misch Drops Divine New Single 'Night Drive'

Laura Misch has shared her powerful new single 'Night Drive' - tune in now.

Is there anything Laura Misch can't do? A songwriter, producer, vocalist, and saxophonist, her manipulation of sheer sound seems to know no boundaries.

The London artist's self-produced 'Playground' LP dropped in 2017, alerting fans to something special happening.

Work on a new album is ongoing, with Laura Misch ready to release new EP 'Lonely City' on April 5th.

Utilising “warm rich analogue tones on sax and manipulate[ing] them through technology to expand, distort and express” she's entering fresh territory with each song, immersing herself in new possibilities.

New single 'Night Drive' is online now and it's absolutely gorgeous - all pensive rhythms, intelligently layered vocals, and a smattering of jazz tones.

Utilising that twilight atmosphere, 'Night Drive' surges into the unknown. Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Its Brogues

