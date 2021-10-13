Laura-Mary Carter Confirms Solo Project 'Town Called Nothing'

Blood Red Shoes musician Laura-Mary Carter has laid out plans for a new solo project.

The incoming mini-album is titled 'Town Called Nothing' and places her punk-edged songwriting within an acoustic, Americana setting.

Out on December 3rd, it's the debut solo outing from the musician, and was penned between the UK and Los Angeles.

"I found a beat up acoustic guitar and without thinking about it songs just started to come to me," she says. "The idea of writing on an acoustic guitar was new to me, I’d always written songs for my band which has a very heavy disposition. I realised that writing in this intimate way exposed my voice and changed the way I was writing and singing lyrics."

Ed Harcourt stepped in on production, with sessions taking place at the historic RAK Studios complex.

The title track is online now, a graceful offering that is sculpted by Laura-Mary's fine vocal - tune in now.

