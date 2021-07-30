Laura Dre Shares Electronic Dazzler 'Moving Spaces'

London polymath Laura Dre returns with new single 'Moving Spaces'.

Adept as producer, lauded as a songwriter, there's very little that Laura Dre can't do - she's toured the world, for one, and also served as a PC with the Met Police.

With a new 10 track album incoming, her creative journey is positioned to take another turn.

New single single 'Moving Spaces' is out, smashing through 50,000 streams in one week on YouTube - and that's not counting other platforms.

A clinical mixture of synth wave and electronic pop, her sound structures call to mind the Drive soundtrack in their cinematic tendencies.

Discussing the new single, she says: "'Moving Spaces' is the title track on my debut solo album. The whole album covers themes of unrequited love and this song is about moving backwards and forwards in love."

"The lyrics refer to an 'oasis' which can be taken as a metaphor for the loneliness and sometimes one-way traffic in feeling love for someone else. But I use indirect writing styles and a lot of the tracks on this album have multi-dimensional meanings which can be interpreted in their own way for the listener.”

The dazzling video is online now, and you can check it out below.

