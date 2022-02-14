Laufey's 'Valentine' Comes Straight From The Heart

Laufey has shared new song 'Valentine'.

The LA based songwriter broke out in 2021, releasing a string of viral cuts that re-framed vintage jazz elements within a Gen Z pop context.

Pulling at the heartstrings, her debut EP 'Typical Of Me' established a unique bond between the Icelandic-Chinese artist and her fans.

New song 'Valentine' arrives - appropriately enough - on February 14th itself, and it finds Laufey delving a little deeper.

Out now, it's a beatific song, halo'd in beauty, with Laufey seeking out that special connection.

Pulling down the barriers, Laufey seems to invite you further into her world with each passing this - 'Valentine' is something special.

Tune in now.