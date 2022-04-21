Laufey's 'Everything I Know About Love' Chases Magical Highs

Laufey returns with new single 'Everything I Know About Love'.

Out now, it further blends jazz tropes with her exquisite songwriting, with the Icelandic-Chinese artist chasing magical highs.

Transforming everyday feelings into something remote and inspired, the single is marked by her painterly touch.

'Everything I Know About Love' reaches towards some inspired truth, and while failing to get there relishes in the journey.

Laufey comments...

"This song is about all the magical things that I was told love was like but I’ve never gotten to experience. I’ve tried many times but fail every time. Turns out, I don’t know anything about love! The intro composed by Bach is played by myself on cello, and my mother and sister on violin."

