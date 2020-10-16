Laufey's 'Best Friend' Is A Supremely Wholesome Return

Rising pop force Laufey returns with new single 'Best Friend'.

Imagine getting shout outs from Billie Eilish and Willow Smith on one of your very first songs?

That's the position Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey found herself in. Adjusting to her viral fame, the songwriter has now knuckled down and completed work on her debut EP.

Out shortly, the EP is led by new single 'Best Friend' and it's a wholesome, innocent, fragrant construction.

The Berklee College of Music student digs into her own experiences, with 'Best Friend' resulting in something wholly charming.

Listen to it below.

Photo Credit: Blythe Thomas

