Laufey Announces Debut Album 'Everything I Know About Love'

Laufey will release her debut album 'Everything I Know About Love' on August 26th.

The LA based artist experienced her breakout moment last year, when debut EP 'Typical Of Me' swept across the net.

Infusing her left-field pop with elements of classic jazz, Laufey inspired a wave of devotion on social media.

Work on her debut album progressed, and the results are set to be unveiled later this year.

Out on August 26th, 'Everything I Know About Love' is out on August 26th, and the announce has been paired with a new single.

'Fragile' is a deft, slightly poignant construction, built around those gently plucked bossa nova guitar numbers.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Gemma Warren

- - -