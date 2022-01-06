Laufey Announces Debut Album 'Everything I Know About Love'

Laufey will release her debut album 'Everything I Know About Love' on August 26th.
The LA based artist experienced her breakout moment last year, when debut EP 'Typical Of Me' swept across the net.
Infusing her left-field pop with elements of classic jazz, Laufey inspired a wave of devotion on social media.
Work on her debut album progressed, and the results are set to be unveiled later this year.
Out on August 26th, 'Everything I Know About Love' is out on August 26th, and the announce has been paired with a new single.
'Fragile' is a deft, slightly poignant construction, built around those gently plucked bossa nova guitar numbers.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Gemma Warren
- - -