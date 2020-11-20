Latrell James Exposes Reality With New Single 'No Law'

Boston force Latrell James has shared his new single 'No Law'.

The rapper tells it like he sees it, stripping back the veneer of the everyday to expose the gritty reality underneath.

Out now, new single 'No Law' is a stark vision of America today, a reflection of the environment he has grown up in.

The crunching beat offsets the directness of his lyrical approach, with Latrell James aiming to speak his truth.

He comments: "It is a reflection of what the world is today to me. Wanted to question what's low if it's not applicable to all. There are no limitations on what is right or wrong currently. This is my way of shedding some light on things I see as lawless."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.