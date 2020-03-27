Latir Returns With Intriguing R&B Ear-Worm 'Wallflower'

London alt-R&B maverick Latir returns with new single 'Wallflower'.

Someone who wants to push genre lines until they break, this NW London talent expands R&B tropes by injecting fresh ideas.

New single 'Wallflower' has a neat flavour to it, with the songwriting veering from jazz to latin spice.

Adorably melodic, it finds Latir working alongside Luvian, a close friend and frequent collaborator.

He says: “This was actually the first creation Alex (Luvian) and I ever got started on, we made the verses on my birthday a while back but couldn't get the chorus quite right that day, a year later we revisited it and the chorus came like a spark out of no where, and I think we have both have been in love with the tune ever since!”

“For me it represents all the things I love with music, classic melodies, a fun story line, a serious bounce and a concept that has been close to the heart since I could remember! This one is a staple piece for me for sure.”

It's actually Latir's birthday today (March 2t7th) - happy bornday to you...

Check out the TV fixated video for 'Wallflower' below.

