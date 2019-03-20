LATER Share New EP 'Show Me' In Full

Digital pop duo LATER open up another portal with their EP 'Show Me'.

Online now, the EP follows on the heels of their fiery, outspoken single 'Before This' featuring CasIsDead, and succeeds their debut EP 'Glue'.

Four tracks of distinct pop energy, 'Show Me' moves from slinky opener 'Everything' to the finale 'Young'.

'Sunday' feels smooth relaxed, while the frisky title cut 'Show Me' is a real stand out.

Another confident move forward, LATER distill down their alt-pop energy while supplying something new.

Tune in now.

