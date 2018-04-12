Late Of The Pier To Re-Issue 'Fantasy Black Channel'

Late Of The Pier are set to release a 10th anniversary edition of their debut album 'Fantasy Black Channel'.

The band's extraordinary, deeply individual approach placed their debut record in a league of its own, matching dazzling electronics, crazy time signatures, and incredible lyrics.

Sadly, a follow up never arrived - a striking, cult phenomenon, Late Of The Pier birthed other solo projects, but sadly this would remain their sole full length.

'Fantasy Black Channel' turns 10 next year, so the group have arranged for a full 10th anniversary release.

Landing on January 18th, the new edition will be pressed on lenticular vinyl (limited to 500 copies) and will be accompanied by a digital companion album of unreleased demos and outtakes from the album recording sessions.

Out on Phantasy, you can pre-order the full package HERE.

'Fantasy Black Channel: 10th Anniversary Edition' will be released on January 18th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.