Last Nubian, Dougan Link On Powerful System Burner 'Fix Your Mind'

Last Nubian and Dougan link on super new release 'Fix Your Mind'.

Last Nubian is one of the most tipped new production voices in South London, and he jumps on board Tiff's Joints for an incoming EP.

Available to order HERE , the EP is led by the fantastic, rhythmically adventurous 'Fix Your Mind', which blends percussive power with soulful appeal.

Naggingly infectious, the rolling beat blurs the edges between house and breakbeat, the heavy syncopation proving to be irresistible.

From out of the system fog the vocal refrain hints at both hope and introversion, with its call: "Wake up, it’s not too late..."

Merging Last Nubian's approach with close collaborator Dougan, 'Fix Your Mind' is another winner from Tiff's Joints.

Tune in now.

