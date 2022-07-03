LA's Owen Hamlin Returns With 'Home'

It appears on his debut album 'Right As Rain'...
LA's Owen Hamlin has shared his song 'Home'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Right As Rain' is out now, an enticing mixture of psych-pop and indie rock elements.

Devoutly West Coast in atmosphere, his ringing melodies are touched with that Los Angeles sunshine.

A sense of space permeates 'Home', and it's a song that evidently touches on some phenomenally personal themes.

As a result, it's a bravura all-rounder performance, with Owen Hamlin playing virtually every instrument himself.

He comments...

"'Home' is the final track on my debut album 'Right As Rain'. For me it fits perfectly as an ending. It’s emotional for me to hear and play. I wrote the song, produced, and performed everything but drums on the record.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kat Monk

Owen Hamlin
