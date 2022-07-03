LA's Owen Hamlin Returns With 'Home'

LA's Owen Hamlin has shared his song 'Home'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Right As Rain' is out now, an enticing mixture of psych-pop and indie rock elements.

Devoutly West Coast in atmosphere, his ringing melodies are touched with that Los Angeles sunshine.

A sense of space permeates 'Home', and it's a song that evidently touches on some phenomenally personal themes.

As a result, it's a bravura all-rounder performance, with Owen Hamlin playing virtually every instrument himself.

He comments...

"'Home' is the final track on my debut album 'Right As Rain'. For me it fits perfectly as an ending. It’s emotional for me to hear and play. I wrote the song, produced, and performed everything but drums on the record.”

Photo Credit: Kat Monk