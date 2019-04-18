Las Kellies Return With Addictive New Single 'Funny Money'

Las Kellies are a lawless phenomenon.

Part of the loose-knit DIY communities that pepper Argentina, their debut album - 2016’s ‘Friends & Lovers' - went on to become a cult global success.

Spurred on by word of mouth hype, Fire Recordings stepped in to support the group on their sonic dalliances.

Now a follow up is due. 'Suck This Tangerine' is set to land on March 27th, following sessions at home in Buenos Aires.

A concise 12 tracker that moves from garage rock to sloping post-punk via dubbed out leanings, it's a riveting journey from the Argentinian project.

We're able to share taut, addictive new song 'Funny Money', and it feels like a barbed South American cousin to New York's seminal 99 Records.

A deeply rhythmic experience - even the guitars are essentially percussive instruments - it's a throbbing, ultra-visceral experience.

Tune in now.

Catch Las Kellies at the following shows:

March

26 London Shacklewell Arms

27 Ramsgate Music Hall

28 Manchester Fair Play Fest

29 Bristol venue TBA

30 Cardiff The Moon

31 Leeds Headrow House

