Las Kellies Cause A Ruckus With 'Closer'

Argentinian post-punk group Las Kellies have shared their new single 'Closer'.

The band's debut album was a cult success, earning international acclaim far out-with the closeknit Argentinian underground.

Staying close to their roots, the group's new Fire Records backed album 'Suck This Tangerine' lands this Spring.

Out on March 27th, Las Kellies will follow the release with a full UK tour include a date at London's Shacklewell Arms.

New single 'Closer' continues the hype, and it's a sharp-edged slice of post-punk with a Riot Grrrl attitude.

All sharp about-turns and acute angles, it somehow echoes traditional pop song tropes while existing on its own barbed terms.

Tune in now.

Catch Las Kellies at the following shows:

March

26 London Shacklewell Arms

27 Ramsgate Music Hall

28 Manchester Fair Play Fest

29 Bristol The Crofters Rights

30 Cardiff The Moon

31 Leeds Headrow House

April

1 Brighton The Cavern

