Lao Ra Spars With C. Tangana On New Smash 'Picaflor'

Colombian icon-in-waiting Lao Ra has shared her new single 'Picaflor'.

With her reggaeton beats, piercing rap influences, and impeccable pop instincts Lao Ra has transformed herself into one of Colombia's most potent exports.

New single 'Picaflor' - her first in 2019 - adds a subdued layer to her sound, offering up something with measured emotion.

The potent production seems to amplify her words, while Spanish rapper C. Tangana (who has previously collaborated with the likes of Rosalia) is on hand throughout.

Lao Ra comments...

"'Picaflor' offers a sultrier and more melancholic version of me. It’s a song about a hunter and a prey, where a hunter is hunted and where hummingbirds fly and flowers grow in the foreground of chaos. The song is a metaphor for a toxic relationship."

Hector Dockrill directs the video, a stark clip that depicts a toxic relationship - check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.