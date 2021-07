It's July 4th - so, where's our new Lana Del Rey album?

The songwriter teased the release of 'Blue Banisters' a few months back, informing fans it would drop on July 4th .

Independence Day is here - thanks again, Will Smith - yet there's still no sign of Lana's latest opus.

'Blue Banisters' seemingly had a 'tbd' release date, although Lana did share the cover:

While also teasing a slomo new single:

- - -