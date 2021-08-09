Lana Del Rey Will Release 'Blue Bannisters' On October 22nd

Lana Del Rey has laid out plans for her eighth studio album 'Blue Bannisters'.

The album will be released on October 22nd, and is available to pre-order now; it will be released on CD, cassette, and download, alongside exclusive vinyl formats.

The full tracklisting is online now, and features previously released songs ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, ‘Blue Banisters’ and ‘Text Book’.

New song 'Arcadia' is online now, featuring piano, subtle backing, and Lana's imperious vocal.

"My body is a map of L.A / I stand straight like an angel, with a halo," it opens, before the chorus opines: "All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries / That pump the blood that flows straight to the heart of me / America, America..."

Tune in now.

'Blue Bannisters' tracklisting:

1. Textbook

2. Blue Banisters

3. Arcadia

4. Interlude - The Trio

5. Black Bathing Suit

6. If You Lie Down With Me

7. Beautiful

8. Violets for Roses

9. Dealer

10. Thunder

11. Wildflower Wildfire

12. Nectar of the Gods

13. Living Legend

14. Cherry Blossom

15. Sweet Carolina

- - -