Lana Del Rey Shares Poetry Project Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass

Lana Del Rey has shared her new poetry collection 'Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass'.

The American artist is keeping busy in 2020, with a brand new studio album slated for September.

She also have two poetry projects on the books, with the first of these now online.

Featuring arrangements by Jack Antonoff, 'Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass' is available to stream as an audiobook, with the hardcover version landing on September 29th.

A second collection of poetry is seemingly incoming, with Lana promising to give half the proceeds of Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass to the Navajo Water Project.

Out now, the warming ambience of 'LA Who Am I To Love You' can be heard below.

