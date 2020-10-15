Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Let Me Love You Like A Woman'

Lana Del Rey returns with new single 'Let Me Love You Like A Woman'.

The songwriter's 2019 album 'Norman F*cking Rockwell' was a terrific success, a critical and commercial smash.

Releasing a book of poetry a little over a month ago, Lana has been busy sculpting new material.

New single 'Let Me Love You Like A Woman' emerges from this energy, and it's a hushed return from the singer.

All spacious production and pointed reverb, the frosted production comes from Jack Antonoff working alongside Lana.

Recorded in Los Angeles at Conway Studios and in New York at Electric Lady Studios, it comes straight from the heart.

Tune in now.

