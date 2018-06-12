Lana Del Rey Says Her New Album Is Finished

Lana Del Rey has revealed that work on her new studio album is complete.

The record - seemingly named 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' - was under construction throughout 2018, but the singer has now revealed that work is done.

Posting a message on Instagram, Lana Del Rey revealed that the record is complete, with a new song set to land on January 9th.

Lana also posted a snippet of the incoming track, titled 'Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have - But I Have It'.

She also confirmed that her book of poetry - initially titled Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass - is also complete.

Here's the message...

