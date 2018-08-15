Lana Del Rey Responds To Criticism Of Her Israeli Show

Lana Del Rey has responded to criticism of her upcoming performance at Meteor Festival in Tel Aviv.

The singer confirmed the Israeli performance a few days ago, sparking protest from groups such as the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI).

Lana went on to place a full statement online, stating that she did not believe the show in itself was "a political statement".

Now the singer has shared another statement, responding directly to criticism from Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, and revealing that she will visit Palestinian settlements during her trip.

She writes:

"My views on democracy and oppression are aligned with most liberal views. We will still be playing our show in Israel. That being said, I understand the concern towards showing support to the Palestinians too. So I just wanted to let you know when I’m in Israel I will be visiting Palestine too and I look forward to meeting both Palestinian and Israeli children and playing music for everyone. I want peace for both Israel and Palestine."

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.