Lana Del Rey Promises Spoken Word Album In 2020

Lana Del Rey has promised to release a spoken word album in 2020.

The American artist released her album 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' earlier this year, one of 2019's most imposing pop long players.

Concurrently with this Lana has been working on a poetry project, set to be titled Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

Sending fans a message on Instagram, the singer has revealed that due to delays in getting the book together a spoken word album will arrive in 2020.

Set to centre on themes of re-connecting with identity, proceeds from the album will be donated to Native American charities.

She says...

"I just really wanted to sort of pay homage to this country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say, my own reparative act."

"I know it’s an unusual choice, and I have no reasoning for it other than it just feels right to me, so as long as my spoken word album is distributed, half of it will be going to Native American organisations across North America."

Check out the video below.