Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves Cover 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'

Lana Del Rey and Kacey Musgraves have shared a neat cover of the festive classic 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'.

Kacey Musgraves has shot a full Christmas special for Amazon Prime, working with a host of guests.

Online now, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show was prompted by her 2016 album 'A Very Kacey Christmas', and features Clash cover star Camila Cabello and Leon Bridges amongst its guest cast.

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is narrator, while Lana Del Rey stops by for a breezy duet.

Down beat but completely sincere, 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' has got Clash feeling all festive - well, it is December, after all...

Tune in now.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.