Lana Del Rey Details 'chemtrails over the country club'

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album 'chemtrails over the country club'.

The follow up to her outstanding full length project 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' , it has been teased in a number of social posts and interviews.

Lana's last creative statement was a book of poetry and it's accompanying spoken word upload, with this new album existing in a universe of its own.

In a post introducing the record, Lana wrote: "Love you. Hope you like it".

The 11 track album opens with 'White Dress', features the title track, and closes with 'For Free'.

Here's the announce.

Introducing

‘chemtrails over the country club’

Love you. Hope you love it. pic.twitter.com/w9hhaTXKtR — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 10, 2021

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.