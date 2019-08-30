Lana Del Rey Criticised After Posting Photo Of Protesters Without Obscuring Their Identities

Lana Del Rey has come under criticism for posting pictures of the George Lloyd protests, without obscuring the people's faces.

The picture - which we will not link to - was placed on Instagram, and came under immediate fire for failing to protect the identities of those involved.

Kehlani called out Lana's post:

i was told the post was deleted and that was my point so i deleted the tweet but i guess itâ€™s not deleted itâ€™s just reposted ? leaving it up on my story but hopefully if she gets enough dmâ€™s she will take it completely down. â€” Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 31, 2020

Tinashe also objected:

@LanaDelRey why the fuck are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM â€” TINASHE (@Tinashe) May 31, 2020

Lana Del Rey deleted the post - she has yet to comment further.

