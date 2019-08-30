Lana Del Rey Criticised After Posting Photo Of Protesters Without Obscuring Their Identities

Tinashe, Kehlani and more voice concerns...
Lana Del Rey has come under criticism for posting pictures of the George Lloyd protests, without obscuring the people's faces.

The picture - which we will not link to - was placed on Instagram, and came under immediate fire for failing to protect the identities of those involved.

Kehlani called out Lana's post:

Tinashe also objected:

Lana Del Rey deleted the post - she has yet to comment further.

Lana Del Rey
